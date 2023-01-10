 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Fisher, Connie Neil, 93. Sand Springs

Fisher, Connie Neil, 93. Sand Springs, Vocal Music Teacher, US Army Lt. Col Retd. Died Friday January 6, 2023. Vistiation will be held at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service on Tuesday from 12 noon to 8 pm and Wednesday from 8 am to 7 pm, with the family receiving friends from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 pm in the Sand Springs United Methodist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

