Fisher, Connie Neil, 93. Sand Springs, Vocal Music Teacher, US Army Lt. Col Retd. Died Friday January 6, 2023. Vistiation will be held at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service on Tuesday from 12 noon to 8 pm and Wednesday from 8 am to 7 pm, with the family receiving friends from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 pm in the Sand Springs United Methodist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
