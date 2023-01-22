 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fisher, Bill R., 79. Jenks, Retired Jenk

  • 0

Fisher, Bill R., 79. Jenks, Retired Jenks Public Schools educator. Died Thursday, January 12. Visitation 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Monday, at Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home. Service at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby. Hargrove-Marker Funeral & Cremation Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert