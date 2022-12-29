Fields, Effie Valentine, 91. Glenpool, Retail Sales. Died Saturday, December 24. Visitation Wednesday 6:00pm-8:00pm Schaudt Glenpool-Bixby Funeral Service, Funeral Thursday, 2:00pm, Glenpool First Baptist Church, Glenpool, OK. Schaudt Glenpool-Bixby Funeral Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.