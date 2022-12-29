 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fields, Effie Valentine, 91. Glenpool

  • 0

Fields, Effie Valentine, 91. Glenpool, Retail Sales. Died Saturday, December 24. Visitation Wednesday 6:00pm-8:00pm Schaudt Glenpool-Bixby Funeral Service, Funeral Thursday, 2:00pm, Glenpool First Baptist Church, Glenpool, OK. Schaudt Glenpool-Bixby Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert