Feary, Vonnie, 100. Broken Arrow, Dept. of Defense administrator. Died Friday, February 3. A Rosary will be held at 7 pm, Thursday, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Owasso. A service will be held at 10 am, Friday, at Rivercrest Chapel in Bixby and a burial will follow at 3 pm, Friday, at Resthaven Cemetery in Oklahoma City, Ok. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
