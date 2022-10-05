 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Faulkner III, William, 78. Broken Arrow, Electrical Engineer / Air National Guard Veteran. Died Friday, September 30. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, at 12:30 pm at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

