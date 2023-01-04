 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Faubert, Ann Katherine, 80. Tulsa

Faubert, Ann Katherine, 80. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Friday, December 30, 2022. A Graveside Service will be at 12:00 p.m., on Friday at Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

