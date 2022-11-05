 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Fanning, Michael LaVern, 69. Tulsa, OK, Professional Athlete. Died Sunday, October 30, 2022. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Holy Family Cathedral, Tulsa.. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

