Fairweather, Mark, 67

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 22
  • Updated
  • 0

Fairweather, Mark, 67. Hominy, Oklahoma, Rancher. Died Sunday September 18. Memorial Service 11:00 am Friday, September 23, 2022 @ First Christian Chucrh in Hominy, Oklahoma . Powell Funeral Home

