Faddis, Mary, 82. Broken Arrow, Homemaker. Died Sunday, February 19. Visitation will take placeon Thursday, from 5-7 pm, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at 10 am, Friday, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel in Tulsa. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.