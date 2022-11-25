Ewy, Beverly, 51. Jenks, Pharmacist. Die

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ewy, Beverly, 51. Jenks, Pharmacist. Died Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation, 5pm-7pm, Friday at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial Service, 2pm, Saturday at Asbury Church in Mason Chapel, Tulsa. www.moorefuneral.com

