Evett Jr., Hollie, 77. Tulsa, Retired

Evett Jr., Hollie, 77. Tulsa, Retired Teacher and Coach. Died Tuesday, December 20. Private family service to be held at a later date. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

