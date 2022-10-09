 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Everidge, Sr., Turner, 89. Claremore, Port Engineer, Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, October 5. A memorial service will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. Monica Catholic Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home

