Evans, Cecil, 96

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 9 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Bristow. Evans, Cecil, 96. Retired Welder & WW II veteran. Died Monday, September 5. Graveside Service 10 am Friday, Magnolia Memorial Gardens - Bristow. Michael's Funeral Home

