Ethridge, Andrew Robert, 47. Bixby

Ethridge, Andrew Robert, 47. Bixby, Real Estate. Died Friday, September 28. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Tulsa. Dillon Funeral Service

