Estes, Henry "Hank", 69. Tulsa, Manager,

Estes, Henry "Hank", 69. Tulsa, Manager, Estes RV Park, Retired, Union Electrician and US Army veteran. Died Wednesday, October 19. Services: Pending. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

