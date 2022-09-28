 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

England, Charles R., 83

England, Charles R., 83. Louisville, Air Force Veteran, Minster of the Gospel. Died September 20, 222. Celebration of Life Service , Sat, Oct 1st at 1PM Life Church Louisville. 4413 E Pages Ln. Louisville, KY 40272. 502-937-0930.

