Elton, Kevin S., 42. Broken Arrow, Aircraft Production for Spirit Aerosystems and Air Force Veteran. Died Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Memorial Service 1pm Saturday, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Moore Southlawn Chapel

