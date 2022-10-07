Ellsworth, Merrill "Lee", 88. Tulsa, US Navy Veteran and Retired Insurance Agent. Died Saturday, October 1. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, October 10. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 11, both Rosary and Mass will be held at Parish of Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
