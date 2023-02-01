 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Elliott, Evelyn, 92. Tulsa, day care

Elliott, Evelyn, 92. Tulsa, day care owner. Died Monday, January 30. Visitation, 10 to 11 am, with the funeral service following at 11 am, Friday, February 3, at Floral Haven Rose Chapel. Floral Have Funeral Home

