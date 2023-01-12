Ellerbach, Richard, 79. Tulsa, Investmen

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ellerbach, Richard, 79. Tulsa, Investment Advisor & Air Force Veteran. Died Sunday, January 8, 2023. A Rosary will be held at 5:00 p.m., at St. Bernard of Clairvaux. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

