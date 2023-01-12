 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ellen, McAulay, 105. Tulsa, Homemaker

Ellen, McAulay, 105. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Friday, January 6, 2023. A Visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

