 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eidson, Guy, 94. Sapulpa, Engineer at

  • 0

Eidson, Guy, 94. Sapulpa, Engineer at Ford Motor Company. Died Saturday, November 26. Visitation will be 12-8pm, Tuesday at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 1pm, Wednesday at Woodlake Church, Tulsa.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert