Eidson, Guy, 94. Sapulpa, Engineer at Ford Motor Company. Died Saturday, November 26. Visitation will be 12-8pm, Tuesday at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 1pm, Wednesday at Woodlake Church, Tulsa.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow
