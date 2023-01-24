 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Edwards, Sara J., 82. Tulsa, Edward Upholstery. Died Saturday, January 21. Visitation 3-6 pm, Wednesday Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Funeral 11 am, Thursday, Eastland Assembly of God Church. Burial Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa

