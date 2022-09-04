 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Edmond, OK (formerly Tulsa)

Edmond, OK (formerly Tulsa). Garrett, Patsy, 91. Co-owner of Garrett's Produce/Homemaker. Died Saturday, August 27. Private Family Service. Moore's Southlawn

