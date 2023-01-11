 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Edge, Johnny C., 67. Sand Springs, Sand

Edge, Johnny C., 67. Sand Springs, Sand Springs School Bus Driver. Died Saturday January 7, 2023. Memorial Service at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service on Saturday at 11 a.m.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

