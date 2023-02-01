 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edens, Christine M., 56. Nowata, former

  • 0

Edens, Christine M., 56. Nowata, former Nowata Star Newspaper City editor. Died Thursday, January 12. Service: Thursday, at Serenity Funeral Home, 4170 E Admiral Pl., Tulsa, Ok. Serenity Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert