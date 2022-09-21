 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Tulsa

  • 0

Pettigrew, "Lethal" Cecil, 64. East Tulsa, Retired Professional Boxer and Owner of Team Lethal Boxing Club. Died Thursday, September 15. No services are scheduled at this time.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert