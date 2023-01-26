 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Dye-Warren, Debbie Louise "Farris", 59. Tulsa, CNA at OSU Medical Center. Died Saturday, January 21. Celebration of life, Friday, at 1 p.m., at Mark Griffith Funeral Home Chapel, Westwood.. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

