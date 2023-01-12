 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Duwe, Ray, 56. Broken Arrow, Special

Duwe, Ray, 56. Broken Arrow, Special Purchasing Agent with Hilte. Died Saturday, January 7. Celebration of life will be 2pm, Thursday at Broken Arrow Church of Christ.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

