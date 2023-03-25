Dunn, Doris, 94. Tulsa, Retired Accounting Associate. Died Tuesday, March 22. A Funeral Vigil will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at 1 pm, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel located at 5757 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa with graveside following at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5111 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa. Schaudt's Funeral Service - Tulsa
