Dugan Jr, Garry, 52. Cleveland, Lead Tec

Dugan Jr, Garry, 52. Cleveland, Lead Tech Holly Frontier Refinery. Died Thursday, September 29 . Visitation wil be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in ClevelandService will be held 3:00 pm Friday October 7, 2022 @ First Baptist Church in Cleveland, Oklahoma . Chapman-Black Funeral Home

