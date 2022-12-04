 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Drewry, Marsha Michelle, 73. Sapulpa, secretary, State of Oklahoma District Attorney's Office. Died Wednesday, November 23. Memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6th at Allen Free Will Baptist Church, Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Moore's Memory Chapel

