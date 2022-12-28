 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Drake, Mary, 84. Tulsa, Real Estate Broker. Died Thursday, December 22. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28th at Tulsa Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Bartlesville

