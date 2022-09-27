 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Drain, Mark, 64

  • Updated
Drain, Mark, 64. Tulsa, Custodian. Died Friday, September 23rd. Funeral Services will be held at 10AM on Friday at West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church, 930 W 23rd Pl, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

