Dr. Gentz, Douglas, 70. Tulsa

Dr. Gentz, Douglas, 70. Tulsa, Psychologist. Died Friday, August 19, 2022. A memorial service will be held for Douglas Gentz at All Souls Unitarian Church on Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m. The church is located at 2952 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma..

