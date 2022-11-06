Dr. Gentz, Douglas, 70. Tulsa, Psychologist. Died Friday, August 19, 2022. A memorial service will be held for Douglas Gentz at All Souls Unitarian Church on Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m. The church is located at 2952 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma..
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.