Doyle, III, William Joseph, 84. Tulsa

Doyle, III, William Joseph, 84. Tulsa, Attorney. Died Friday, January 6, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m., at St. Rita Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

