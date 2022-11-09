Douglass, Norvel, 93. Tulsa, Auto Servic

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Douglass, Norvel, 93. Tulsa, Auto Service Advisor and a U.S. Army Veteran;.. Died Sunday, November 6th.. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00-4:00. Funeral Service is 2:00, Tuesday, at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn

