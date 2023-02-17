Douglas, Brian, 56. Tulsa, Parts Assembler and Packager at The Bridges Foundation. Died Wednesday, February 15, 2023. A visitation will be held from 4 - 6 pm, on Sunday, with a Rosary to follow at 6 pm, both held at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, on Monday, February 20, at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.