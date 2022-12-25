Domrique, David, 72. Broken Arrow, Lette

Domrique, David, 72. Broken Arrow, Letter Carrier with the Postal service and veteran of the United States Army. Died Monday, December 19. Visitation: 10:00AM~12:00PM, Wednesday, December 28, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Celebration of Life Gathering, 12:00 PM~4:00 PM, Wednesday, December 28, Floral Haven Family Center, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home
