Domino, Virgil, 100. Broken Arrow

Domino, Virgil, 100. Broken Arrow, Retired Major for the United States AirForce, Captain for Air America. Died Saturday, January 7. Visitation, 7:00pm-8:00pm, Thursday Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK. Funeral, 11:00am, Friday Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK. Hayhurst Funeral Home

