Domino, Virgil, 100. Broken Arrow

Domino, Virgil, 100. Broken Arrow, Retired Major for the United States AirForce, Captain for Air America. Died Saturday, January 7. Viewing: Thursday, from 11AM-8PM with family receiving visitors from 11AM-12PM. Funeral: Friday at 11AM at Hayhurst Chapel.. Hayhurst Funeral Home

