Dolores , Boden, 86. Tulsa, Loving Mothe

Dolores , Boden, 86. Tulsa, Loving Mother. Died Sunday, December 11, 2022. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, both held at Church of the Resurrection.. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

