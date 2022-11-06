Doll, Darren Leroy, 57. Tulsa, Front Des

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Doll, Darren Leroy, 57. Tulsa, Front Desk Attendant with Tulsa Day Center. Died Thursday, November 3, 2022. Memorial Service, 2pm, Monday, November 14, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. www.moorefuneral.com

