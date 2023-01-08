 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doggett, Brent E., 56. Tulsa, on air

  • 0

Doggett, Brent E., 56. Tulsa, on air radio personality at KVOO. Died Wednesday, January 4. Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 13 at Moore's Memory Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Memory Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert