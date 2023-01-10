 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Disdier, Mavis, 89. Tulsa, Homemaker

  • 0

Disdier, Mavis, 89. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died January 7, 2023. Visitation, Wednesday, 9am-8pm, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home Funeral Service 1pm Thursday, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Moore Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert