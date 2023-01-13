Dew, Marjorie, 97. Tulsa, Homemaker. Die

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Dew, Marjorie, 97. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Thursday, December 22. 1pm, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Grace Episcopal Church, Ponca City, OK. Trout Funeral Home

