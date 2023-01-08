 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

DeSilver, James Allen, 85. Lawton

DeSilver, James Allen, 85. Lawton, Oklahoma. Died January 1, 2023. A memorial service will be held at the Primrose Chapel in Norman Oklahoma on January 16 at 2PM. Go to sign www.primrosefuneralservice.com the online guestbook.

