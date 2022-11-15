Dentis, Kathy (Richardson), 73. Tulsa, Registrar for Tulsa Public Schools. Died Thursday, October 27th. Memorial Service will be held on November 19th at 10:00am at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn (918)-663-2233
