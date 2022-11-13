 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dentis, Kathy (Beryl), 73. Tulsa

  • 0

Dentis, Kathy (Beryl), 73. Tulsa, Registrar for Tulsa Public Schools. Died Thursday, October 27th. Memorial Service will be held on November 19th at 10:00am at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn (918)-663-2233

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert