Delozier, Billy Lee, 95. Tulsa, Crew Chief at American Airlines. Died 10/31/2022. Celebration of Life Gathering: 1:30 PM., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Floral Haven Family Center, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Crematory, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

